Jurgen Klopp regrets Brendan Rodgers’ admission, according to a former Liverpool defender.

Tom Brewitt, a former Liverpool academy student, has expressed regret for failing to develop a relationship with Jurgen Klopp before leaving the club in 2017.

The defender spent eleven years in the Reds’ youth system but never played for the first team.

Because he was so desperate to break into Klopp’s first squad, the 24-year-old admits to intentionally injuring a teammate after seeing a route into his plans at the start of 2016.

Despite the fact that the Reds were dealing with an injury crisis at the time, his actions did not earn him a starting berth for the club’s FA Cup third-round clash against Exeter City.

Despite developing a great relationship with Brendan Rodgers during his time at the club, which almost led to a first-team debut, Brewitt wishes he could have recreated that understanding with the current Liverpool manager.

“I got along swimmingly with him [Rodgers] and his crew. They convinced me that I stood a good chance of making it. It was a fantastic period in my career, and I relished every moment,” he told Planet Football.

“When Michael Beale saw how frustrated I was, he inquired what was wrong. When I expressed my desire for more first-team opportunity, he advised me to go knock on Jurgen’s door.

“As a 19-year-old, I just didn’t have the guts to do it. I didn’t feel the same way about Jurgen as I did about Brendan. Looking back, I regret not doing so,” Brewitt continued.

“I wish I could have picked Jurgen’s brain and asked him what I needed to do to acquire a job. My final year at Liverpool was challenging, but it taught me a lot.”

Brewitt has played for AFC Fylde and Morecambe since leaving Liverpool four years ago, and has recently joined American second-tier team Tacoma Defiance.

He now hopes to make a name for himself outside of the United States and has set his sights on playing in the Major League Soccer.