Jurgen Klopp recognizes the irony of Liverpool’s defeat to Leicester City, calling it a “funny narrative.”

The irony of Liverpool losing to Leicester City after having their Boxing Day match against Leeds United postponed was not lost on Jurgen Klopp.

Since moving to Anfield in 2015, the German has often criticized English football’s Christmas fixture scheduling, most notably expressing his concerns for player health when they are required to play on Boxing Day and again on December 28th.

Despite not having to play on Boxing Day, Liverpool put up a poor display against Leicester City barely 48 hours after losing to Man City.

When speaking to media after the game, Klopp said that the Reds didn’t earn anything against Leicester.

“One of the individuals who is always saying we shouldn’t play on the 26th and 28th plays solely on the 28th and loses to a team that plays on the 26th and 28th,” he explained.

“I know it’s a humorous story. From our perspective, it’s an odd game. We just didn’t feel like ourselves tonight.

“We got off to a good start. I didn’t like the intensity at all, even at the start, but we all have bad starts.

“However, we lost our rhythm after that and never really recovered it.” We had a few opportunities to play considerably better.

“It took a lot of effort tonight not to score.” We had a number of opportunities. And it was evident that we were under pressure when they scored the goal.

“There was a good turnout and a terrific vibe. We pushed for them, but we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities.

“We missed three headers, and in the end, I think everyone was to blame for tonight’s lackluster effort, and they got what they deserved.”

“They were well-deserving of the three points.” To be honest, I didn’t care for much of our football game tonight. That’s not cool; we don’t do it for that reason.

“We have to do better, and we only have a few days to do so, think it over, improve, and try again.”

Klopp said that Liverpool struggled to play against Leicester’s diamond shape on the night when asked to explain his team’s performance.

"At least for a time tonight, they played with a diamond," he remarked. "It was difficult.