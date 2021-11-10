Jurgen Klopp reacts to Michael Edwards’ departure from Liverpool and his replacement.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the work of sports director Michael Edwards, who will depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Edwards has been instrumental in the Reds’ outstanding transfer record, assisting in the signings of players such as Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.

His ascension through the club levels has been swift, beginning with his appointment as head of performance and analysis in 2011 and culminating in his appointment as sporting director in November 2016.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is already planning for life beyond Edwards, and has named current assistant sporting director Julian Ward as his successor.

Ward was elevated to assistant sports director from loan and pathways manager at the end of last year, and has spent the past 12 months working closely with Klopp.

“I wish Michael and his amazing family all the best for whatever they want to do next,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said of Edwards.

“I know he’s not leaving right away or in a hurry, which is OK; we still have time to work together.” If we continue to be as fortunate and blessed as we have been thus far, we may be able to create even more memorable memories for our club in the time remaining.

“During my time at LFC, he has been a continuous presence, and his contribution to our success is obvious to all.”

“I have complete faith in Mike Gordon and the rest of the ownership group’s plans for the future. Julian and I have collaborated extensively since he took on the post of loans and pathway manager, and even more so in his expanded capacity during the last year.

“We have so many smart people here who all contribute to what we’ve accomplished, and I’m confident we’ll continue to grow, expand, and improve as an organization.”