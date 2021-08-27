Jurgen Klopp reacted to Liverpool’s “difficult” Champions League draw by saying, “I laughed.”

Jurgen Klopp confesses he guffawed when he learned Liverpool had been assigned a “difficult” Champions League task.

In this season’s campaign, the Reds have been placed in Group B alongside Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, Portuguese club Porto, and Italian heavyweights AC Milan.

Klopp’s side was knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid two years ago, but overcame Porto on their way to the finals in 2018 and 2019.

And the Liverpool manager has cited a long history between the three rivals.

Klopp remarked, “To be honest, I laughed very loud because that is obviously a tough group.”

“It’s the Champions League, so it is, and you have to play the top clubs in Europe, and some of them are in our group!”

“We’ve already played against Porto, I don’t know how many times, so they’ll be expecting us. We have a little of (an) open bill with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, which is obviously a historical match.

“So, I believe our supporters should be excited about it – we certainly are.

“I know that people sit at home and say things like, ‘Oh come on, that would be fantastic, then you have this squad together and the worst of pot four and the worst of pot one,’ and stuff like that.

“Obviously, we didn’t receive that, but we’re still fairly ambitious and want to show that the hard effort we put in last year to qualify for the Champions League was worthwhile. That is how the games will be played.”

Liverpool are likely to learn their group stage game schedule by Saturday afternoon, with the first encounter scheduled for September 14 or 15.

With the Reds playing seven games in 22 days after the international break, it will be the first genuine test of a squad that is still being put together as the transfer deadline approaches on Tuesday night.

“It’s not like we play in the Champions League and then look at who can play in the Premier League,” Klopp explained to liverpoolfc.com.

“No, we always attempt to put the best team on the field.”

The summary comes to a close.

”