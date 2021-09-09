Jurgen Klopp provides injury reports for Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott, as well as a text message from Virgil van Dijk following a scare.

Several key players of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, including Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk, have been updated on their injuries.

The Reds are approaching the end of their first international break of the season and are preparing for the Premier League season to resume.

Liverpool will play Leeds United on Sunday before hosting AC Milan in the Champions League’s first group stage match at Anfield a few days later.

Virgil van Dijk, who was captaining the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifiers, was one of the players on international service.

Van Dijk appeared to take a knock to his ankle during their win over Turkey, which would have alarmed supporters, but the defender afterwards stated he was fine.

Klopp says that he was concerned as well, but that he spoke with Van Dijk over the phone to ensure that he was fine.

Takumi Minamino sustained an injury while in Japan, forcing him to return to Merseyside considerably sooner than expected.

“Taki has been here for a while, he was obviously injured with Japan,” Klopp said on Liverpoolfc.com.

“It was definitely a scary moment for Virgil, as you can understand. ‘Are you alright?’ I texted him after the game. ‘Yes.’ ‘A hundred percent?’ ‘It’s a hundred percent.’ ‘Please send me a video of you walking without limping…’ ‘I’m just limping away.’

“So, from the bus, he contacted me and said, ‘Boss, I’m fine!’ ‘Then why are you limping?’ I said. ‘My wife asked the same question!’ he remarked. So, yeah, that was a tense moment, but other than that, everything is OK [for the other international players].”

Harvey Elliott, who withdrew from the England Under-21 squad earlier this week, was another player who suffered an injury during the international break.

Firmino was forced to leave the game against Chelsea before halftime due to a hamstring injury, while James Milner has missed the last two games due to a knock.

Klopp has given an update on the trio and clarified whether any of them will be fit to face Leeds on Sunday.

“Bobby is not [fit], as it was evident in the game [against Chelsea],” says the manager. “The summary has come to an end.”