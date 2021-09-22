Jurgen Klopp provides an injury update on Roberto Firmino, while praising his teammates.

After announcing Roberto Firmino is close to returning, Jurgen Klopp dismissed concerns over Liverpool’s depth.

Firmino has been out with a hamstring injury since limping out of a 1-1 tie with Chelsea on August 28.

The Brazil international is back in full training ahead of the Reds’ tough end-of-month schedule, which includes games against Brentford and Porto before hosting Manchester City on October 3.

“Bobby practiced for the first time for the team on Monday, so he isn’t far away from playing again,” Klopp remarked.

“Right now, we’ve got two midfielders out (Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott), so we’re trying to keep that number down.

“Obviously, the start of the season has been positive for the entire group, but it is only the beginning. There will be a lot more.”

The Reds scored three goals for the fourth game in a row, thanks to two strikes from Takumi Minamino each side of Divock Origi’s header.

Some have questioned the quality of Liverpool’s reserves following the summer sale of Xherdan Shaqiri, but Klopp is confident in his options following their fourth-round victory.

“It’s just a logical thing,” he added. Taki (Minamino) is having a great season, but he hasn’t played much. He returned from the national team and had to get back in shape, which isn’t always easy, but he is a top character.

“I had a good time watching him play tonight. He was causing them issues tonight, so this will benefit both him and us.

“I’ve never had any doubts about that [depth of strength], as I’ve stated before.

“I don’t think it was frustrating for Taki; a footballer obviously wants to play.

“He was with the [Japanese] national team, got injured there, returned and wasn’t immediately ready, but he’s been healthy since he returned, and it’s not like he hasn’t played in 16 weeks or something like that.

“After his injury, it was just the right time, because athletes need time to get back on track.

“But Taki is in a great place right now, he’s training hard, and the first goal was.”

