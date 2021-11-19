Jurgen Klopp provides a team report ahead of Arsenal, with FSG and Liverpool likely to earn a large sum of money.

On Friday, November 19, your morning Liverpool headlines.

Sadio Mane is expected to play against Arsenal this weekend, although Liverpool could be without as many as eight first-team players.

During the November international break, the Senegalese, Jordan Henderson, and Andy Robertson all had setbacks, putting them in danger of joining Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner, Joe Gomez, and Curtis Jones – as well as the recuperating Harvey Elliott – on the sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp has announced that Mane will be ready after returning to training this week following a rib injury sustained in Senegal, but has revealed that Henderson and Robertson are uncertain.

The German said, “Sadio is fine – painful but fine.” “Anyone who has ever had a rib bruise understands how inconvenient it is. Sad, on the other hand, is now training with us in all sessions.

“We took him out a little earlier here and there when we knew it was going to be full contact, something like that, just to give it a chance to settle.” But he appears to be in good health.” Click here to read the entire story.

Premier League owners predicted earlier this month that the sale of the division’s TV rights in the United States would bring in roughly £1.1 billion over a six-year cycle.

However, such lofty expectations may have been dashed last night.

The value of the Premier League’s media rights at home and abroad is hugely important to Liverpool and its owners, Fenway Sports Group, as it is their most profitable revenue stream, which helps to sustain investment in other aspects of the business.

For the first time in Premier League history, the next set of overseas rights is expected to exceed what is brought in domestically, with some estimating that the overall contract may be worth up to £10 billion over the next six years.

The English Premier League has also revealed that NBC Sports has renewed its broadcast contract with the league, unveiling a new six-year deal for US screenings this evening.

Click here to read the entire story.