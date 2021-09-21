Jurgen Klopp predicted Kaide Gordon as Liverpool administered a blow to James Milner.

James Milner has been ruled out of Liverpool’s League Cup match against Norwich City due to illness, according to Jurgen Klopp.

In the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Reds vice-captain began at right-back against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

However, the midfielder has subsequently become ill, and Klopp confirmed the reason for his absence while explaining why he made nine changes for his side’s match against the Canaries.

“Some players couldn’t play right away, so we had to make changes; not all of them were planned,” the German explained to Sky Sports. “James Milner awoke with a cold this morning.

“The motivations are usually the same: you want to win the football game, have fresh legs, and bring in lads who are eager to play.

“The opponent made adjustments; it was just the time of year for them to do so. I’m incredibly excited for the game because it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Kaide Gordon, 16, was one of the players that benefited from Klopp’s alterations, as the teenager became Liverpool’s third-youngest player to start a game.

And the Reds boss expressed his enthusiasm for the former Derby County starlet’s future.

“I saw him properly in pre-season, and he, like Conor Bradley, spent the entire pre-season with us,” he remarked.

“That is, without a doubt, a significant talent. He participated in one of our preseason friendlies, but I’m not sure if it was against Osasuna or not.

“A top-notch performer. I’m looking forward to giving him a chance. You can tell he’s a good player right away.”