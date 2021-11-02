Jurgen Klopp personally requests that Liverpool sign Real Madrid’s flop forward for $68 million, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have made a personal appeal to the Liverpool FC board to sign flop forward Luka Jovic from Real Madrid.

Klopp has long admired Jovic, who is thought to be an ideal fit for the role Liverpool is searching for, according to Spanish publication Fichajes.

According to Liverpool.com, the Reds will have to compete with Premier League rivals Arsenal in the hunt to recruit Real Madrid’s Jovic. The Reds already have Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane in their assault.

In the summer of 2019, Jovic moved from German club Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid for a price of $68 million.

The young Serbian international joined Real Madrid after scoring 27 goals and seven assists in 48 competitive appearances, but he has struggled in the Spanish capital, recording only two goals and three assists in 38 games for the Spanish club across all competitions.

Jovic was loaned back to Frankfurt during the 2021 January window until the conclusion of the 2020–21 season after slipping behind in-form Karim Benzema in the pecking order. Jovic scored four goals in 18 games for the Bundesliga club before returning to Madrid for the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool may have to compete with Arsenal for Jovic’s signature, as the Gunners are also interested in the Serbian international’s position at Real Madrid. According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are considering Jovic as a long-term successor for Alexandre Lacazette, whose current contract expires in 2022.

Meanwhile, Klopp has requested that Liverpool contact Leicester City about a possible January deal for winger Harvey Barnes. “Barnes is undoubtedly one of the most talented individuals. To be honest, I’m not sure if he’s acknowledged or appreciated as much as he should be; he’s a wonderful player and a true Leicester product “In a recent interview with Liverpool.com, Klopp stated.