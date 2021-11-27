Jurgen Klopp offers a simple explanation for Liverpool’s record-breaking goal total.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has credited his team’s prolific scoring to a comprehensive pre-season schedule for his key players.

Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, and Klopp’s side has now scored 39 goals in just 13 games.

Diogo Jota now has eight goals for the season, one more than Sadio Mane and three more than the league’s top scorer, Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool already has all three of the top scorers this season, and Klopp believes that a significant part of that is due to his players being present when the summer schedule began in Austria in mid-July.

Klopp believes that the work done in Austria and France during a month away from Merseyside brought his charges up to speed before the season began in August.

“It’s difficult to talk about football games when you lose them like we did last season,” he says “Klopp said.

“I knew exactly what we were missing. We were lacking in consistency due to a shortage of centre-halves for a period of time, and we had to come up with answers.

“We were surprised in the beginning because we couldn’t play the football we wanted to play.

“You lose your rhythm all of a sudden, which is exactly what happened to us last season.

“This year, we had a genuine pre-season, which was extremely beneficial, especially for Sadio and Mo, who had the longest pre-season they’d had in a long time. We were able to work on a variety of projects and regained our steadiness.” Klopp continued: “To be honest, I was not pleased with the chances we conceded today when it came to stability.

“I have no objections. In a game, Ali (Alisson Becker) needs to make saves, but these saves were outstanding; one-on-one with the goalie twice shouldn’t happen too often in a game.

“We have to work on being as stable, serious, and brutal defensively as possible so that we can play football and score.”