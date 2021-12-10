Jurgen Klopp of Aston Villa is already a favorite of Steven Gerrard, and Liverpool have been keeping an eye on him.

Steven Gerrard will return to Anfield as an opponent this weekend, bringing with him two men who are already familiar to Liverpool fans.

Since his appointment last month, the Reds great has overseen an immediate improvement in Villa’s record, winning three of his first four games and losing only a tight 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

As one of Liverpool’s finest midfielders, Gerrard has been particularly impressed by John McGinn, who is also a “big admirer” of Jurgen Klopp, according to The Washington Newsday, after he was linked with a move to the Reds in the summer.

After Villa’s recent triumph over Leicester, Gerrard praised the 27-year-old as the “kind to run through a brick wall for me” and shouted his praises once more ahead of Saturday’s clash at Anfield.

In his pre-match press conference, he observed, “John has been exceptional in every manner, both on and off the pitch.” “He’s a very contagious personality around here.” In terms of the squad, he’s almost the glue that holds everyone together.

“He’s obviously the vice-captain at the moment, but he’s demonstrated outstanding leadership on and off the field.” His performances have consistently been of the highest caliber.

When asked about speculations linking the midfielder with a move elsewhere, Gerrard remarked, “I can understand some talk surrounding John, but I’ll be upset if that noise goes away because it will imply he’s not playing at that high level.”

“However, I believe it is evident – at least from my perspective – that I want to work with John McGinn for a long time.”

Gerrard, who began his coaching career with the Liverpool U18’s, also talked about how Jurgen Klopp advised him to “do it your way” and develop his own style of play away from the spotlight.

As Villa manager, the 41-year-old has opted for a 4-3-2-1 formation, expressing his desire for his squad to play on the front foot and with controlled aggressiveness, eschewing traditional wingers in favor of two number 10s, Emiliano Buendia and Jacob Ramsey, with Ollie Watkins. “The summary has come to an end.”