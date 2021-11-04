Jurgen Klopp might have been able to find a new Liverpool midfielder for nothing.

The message from Jurgen Klopp became plain as the team sheets were handed around Deepdale before kick-off last week.

Many people, even long-time Academy observers, were taken aback when 18-year-old Harvey Blair made his full Liverpool debut.

Blair’s opportunity to play adult football among established players like as Divock Origi, Joe Gomez, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was undoubtedly a dream come true for the youngster.

It was also a choice that helped many others in Kirkby’s young ranks believe that their own future was closer than they had ever imagined.

For several of Marc Bridge-charges, Wilkinson’s Wednesday’s contest was about more than the UEFA Youth League.

After all, how could it not be when Klopp appears to have thrown down the gauntlet ahead of another chance to impress him up close over the international break?

After the game, Klopp commented pitch-side at Deepdale, “There is always a position for these young players.”

“We’ll see, I don’t usually make these decisions until two or three weeks before the game.”

There’ll be plenty of motivation for the next several weeks as Klopp mulls over the growth of his young players ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City at home next month.

If that was on the thoughts of those at Kirkby, it worked as Bridge-team Wilkinson’s defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0.

Kaide Gordon, who returned to the side against Atletico after a few weeks out with injury, will believe he has a good chance of making the last-eight tie with Leicester at Anfield on December 22.

After a good debut in the 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph at Norwich City in September, the 17-year-old has already played for the senior Reds.

Before gradually exerting himself on the Atletico back line, one wonderful touch from Billy Koumetio’s long ball demonstrated why he is so highly regarded.

As Liverpool failed to parlay their territorial control into a scoreline that reflected it, a right-footed effort flashed across goal.

