Jurgen Klopp met with a rock and roll great ahead of Liverpool’s demolition of Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp met rock great Paul Weller in a Liverpool hotel ahead of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal on Saturday.

After losing to West Ham before the international break, the Reds bounced back with a 4-0 thrashing of Mikel Arteta’s side at Anfield.

Klopp was photographed in conversation with Weller in the Liverpool team hotel earlier on Saturday, and the image was afterwards posted on social media.

Weller performed at the Olympia in Liverpool on Friday night as part of his UK tour in 2021.

During the 1970s and early 1980s, he was a member of the band The Jam, for which he is best known.

From 1983 until 1989, he was a member of The Style Council before embarking on a solo career in the early 1990s.

“Wow – when Jurgen met Weller,” Merseyside music icon Peter Hooton captioned a photo of Weller meeting Klopp.

Klopp’s side went on to thrash the Gunners in a stunning effort that saw them close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just four points.

“It was a mixture of a really mature performance and a very exciting [one], with very, very exciting moments and very exciting goals,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked after the game.

“It was incredibly good. Great counter-press, great high-press.” “This is an outstanding result.”