Jurgen Klopp Makes a scathing remark on Manchester United’s current situation.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is solely focused on winning.

After Manchester United’s recent loss to Watford, the club opted to remove Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after an exhaustive and challenging season.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, was among Solskjaer’s colleagues who recently offered their condolences over his resignation.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, was unable to comment on the matter due to a scheduling conflict.

“I’m not prepared for that question; I haven’t given Man United a second consideration.” According to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, Klopp stated flatly, “I’m sorry.”

“I didn’t think for a second about Man United, and I didn’t think about the impact the manager has, should have, or whatever,” he continued. “I’m sorry, it’s been six years since I’ve had to worry about these kinds of things.” It was a lengthy inquiry to which I have no response.” Indirectly, Liverpool was one of the clubs that contributed to Solskjaer’s dismissal, having thrashed Manchester United 5-0 in a Premier League match last month.

Klopp remarked at the time that he understood Solskjaer’s feelings and that “the last thing” he wanted to do was be in Solskjaer’s shoes.

“I’ve said it before, the last thing I want to be in his [Solskjaer’s] shoes at that moment,” the German remarked, “but that’s just how it is.”

“You don’t want to go out there in the mixed zone and give all these interviews and answer all these questions when you lose a game, especially when you lose a derby, which happened to me as well,” he continued. “Obviously, it’s not a pleasant evening, so certainly, I sympathize.” Manchester United, on the other hand, had just won a sensational UEFA Champions League group stage encounter against Villarreal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the game’s opening goal in the 78th minute to put the Red Devils ahead.

In the last minutes of the game, Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, scored a goal of his own.

Michael Carrick, Manchester United’s interim manager, was given credit for the team’s incredible victory, but he opted to praise Solskjaer anyway.

"I can enjoy it a lot," Carrick said, "but that outcome seems like it's for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], and I can't get away from that." "We had a task to do, and I was doing it."