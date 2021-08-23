Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, announces Lionel Messi’s signing to PSG and asserts Man City’s claim.

Jurgen Klopp has given his assessment on Lionel Messi’s signing by Paris Saint-Germain and addressed the French club’s and Manchester City’s continuous expenditure.

Messi became a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired in July, and the club was unable to re-sign him due to La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

The 34-year-old has spent his entire career with Barcelona, rising through the ranks of the club’s academy before scoring 672 goals in 778 games.

Messi, though, signed a two-year contract with PSG, with the option of a third year, just days after confirming his Camp Nou exit.

When asked about the move, Klopp told German tabloid Bild, “It’s also blue and red, so the difference isn’t that big.”

“It’s hard to imagine.” Barcelona, on the other hand, is now resolving financial concerns from the past. It’s really rare that you go somewhere, smash the plaster, and then walk away without having to pay.”

PSG also signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, and Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, in addition to Messi.

While Manchester City broke the British transfer record by signing Jack Grealish for £100 million from Aston Villa earlier this month, the club is still linked with Harry Kane.

However, Klopp feels that football is about much more than having the strongest team on paper.

“You can only play with eleven,” he said. It’s not about having the best or most spectacular eleven players on the field; it’s about making the most of what they have.

“Who makes the most of their chances?” That is not unjust; it is only a matter of time. It is necessary for a squad to work.

“When you have 40 players and 22 of them aren’t in a good mood on any given weekend, it’s not that much fun.

“With us, everyone has a right to exist and is quite happy. Bringing in players, on the other hand, makes no sense.”

Before Klopp began, he said, "Paris defeated Brest 4-2." If you look at the names of Paris, you'd think the score would be 8-0."