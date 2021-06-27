Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, issues a ‘crazy’ warning to England ahead of Euro 2020.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has warned that writing Germany out ahead of their Euro 2020 clash with England would be “insane.”

On Tuesday evening, the two countries meet at Wembley in a thrilling round of 16 match, with the Three Lions hoping for only their second-ever triumph in a European Championships knockout encounter.

While Gareth Southgate’s team finished top of Group D without conceding a goal, Germany needed a late equalizer against Hungary to advance from Group F after losing to favorites France.

However, Klopp has cited his country’s 4-2 win over Portugal as proof that Joachim Low’s team can derail England’s Euros chances.

“It would be insane to write off Germany now,” the Reds manager told Bild in Germany.

“We performed brilliantly against France, and we destroyed Portugal as we haven’t dominated anyone else in previous years.

“To be sure, we fought Hungary. But after that, nothing occurred. Such a game is sometimes required as a team.

“And now, on Tuesday, we’re going to give it our all.”

With Southgate considering how best to deal with Germany’s anticipated three-man defense, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be offered a starting place in England’s midfield.

Last week, Henderson said that Klopp gave him a hilarious message as Germany prepared for their match against the Three Lions.