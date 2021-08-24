Jurgen Klopp, Kylian Mbappe, and the £176.8 million truth about Liverpool’s signing.

It wouldn’t be the final week of the transfer market without a new report predicting that Kylian Mbappe may be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain this month.

With a week left in the summer transfer market, reports in France suggested that contract negotiations with the World Cup winner are still stumbling ahead of his agreement expiring next year.

As a result, the 22-year-old will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January, according to RMC Sport. As a result, PSG may make the painful decision to sell the 22-year-old in the coming week to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

With Mbappe’s name being connected with Real Madrid and Liverpool, the article claims that no Spanish clubs have approached PSG, and that the only side to show concrete interest in recent weeks is an unknown English club.

Naturally, such a rumor has sent tongues moving among Premier League followers, who wonder if one of their clubs is ready to make the most high-profile of swoops.

In the wake of Liverpool’s interest in Kylian Mbappe, the Frenchman could depart PSG this week.

Man City are unsurprisingly in the news after allowing Sergio Aguero to leave on a free transfer and failing to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool’s continued ties with the forward, despite their lack of expenditure this summer, has guaranteed they remain a rumored option.

Other rivals are few and far between, with Chelsea only recently re-signing Romelu Lukaku for £97.5 million, while Manchester United have already boosted their attacking ranks with the £73 million signing of Jadon Sancho.

So, in the final week of the transfer window, should Reds fans dare to dream? Could their lack of investing beyond Ibrahima Konate’s £36 million arrival be a ruse to divert attention away from committing all of their resources to Mbappe?

But, please, don’t be so ridiculous.

After all, Jurgen Klopp has already dismissed similar notions on several occasions.

When asked about Liverpool’s rumoured interest in Mbappe in 2019, he said, “Buying this.”

“The summary comes to an end.”