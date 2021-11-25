Jurgen Klopp isn’t joking when he says Liverpool will prove Porto’s critics wrong.

If Liverpool fans dared to make jokes in the build-up, Jurgen Klopp was not in the mood to see the same light-hearted side on Tuesday.

As fans imagined a comedic XI for a game that didn’t need to be won before kick-off, the Reds’ manager was setting a far different tone.

In his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, he rapped, “If we leave them all out and play with a club that isn’t a Champions League team.” “We need to put together a football team that has a chance to win.” Klopp kept his word and picked a team that cruised to win, advancing to 15 points in a Group B that was expected to be difficult.

Perhaps Klopp’s four changes here debunks the common accusation of Liverpool’s alleged lack of depth?

As they continue to battle on all fronts, Klopp and his charges have been chastised for not having a roster as well-suited to their needs as their more affluent counterparts.

The players at Liverpool’s disposal have been accused of a lack of midfield options and a lack of talent beyond the front four.

Those criticisms, however, have been exposed in recent weeks, as the Reds have won back-to-back games at Anfield, including what has become an almost yearly success against Porto in the Champions League.

Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah scored goals to ensure that the team’s perfect record in this competition was maintained moving into matchday six next month.

Ibrahima Konate made his Champions League debut for the Reds, while Kostas Tsimikas continued to fill in for Andy Robertson, who was given an encouraging half-hour off the bench.

Tyler Morton, a Wirral native, seemed unfazed by the match’s high profile.

Liverpool took the lead early on thanks to a pass into Alex Oxlade-feet, Chamberlain’s and he then prevented a Porto tap-in with an outstanding sliding tackle to stop a cut-back before the break.

