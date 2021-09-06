Jurgen Klopp is slammed by a former Premier League referee, who accuses him of “weak” behavior.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has slammed Jurgen Klopp for his behaviour on the touchline.

The previous head of referees has asked for officials to be stricter on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s behavior, while also criticizing “weak” fourth officials for not effectively implementing laws.

Managers confronting referees on the pitch has become commonplace in the Premier League, but it is against the rules – and Hackett singled out Klopp in his plea for officials to be stricter in general.

“First and foremost, I believe that managers should not be permitted to enter the field of play at the conclusion of a game. “Stop turning them on,” he said.

As UEFA makes a stadium decision, Liverpool fans are given a boost in the Champions League.

“It’s nice that Klopp goes along the sideline, but why do we have a technical area?” says one fan.

“Why do we have a policy that says you have to stay in your technical area?” We don’t, however, put it into practice.

“Fourth authorities are weak to a degree and are disregarding it. It’s not always about what he says; it’s about how he communicates.

“I believe the FA should write him a four-page letter detailing his transgressions and stating that we expect him to modify his behavior. “It’s a shot across the bow.”

Hackett’s tirade follows a Mirror editorial claiming that referees treat Klopp and Pep Guardiola more leniently than other managers because of their high-profile names.

In the aftermath of the Reds’ game against Burnley in August, Klopp drew media attention when he questioned the new orders handed out to Premier League referees for the new season.

Last week, the FA issued two accusations against Chelsea for their players’ behavior after Reece James was sent off for handball against Liverpool at Anfield.

Any issues between teams and referees, according to the 77-year-old former FIFA official, should be resolved away from the field.

Allow [managers]30 minutes after the game to knock on the referee’s door to seek clarification,” Hackett told Football Insider.

“If they aren’t satisfied with the referee’s explanation, they can speak with the match delegate and express their dissatisfaction, and it will be recorded.”

“The summary comes to an end.”