Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to reuniting with ‘one of the best players he’s ever worked with’ at Liverpool.

As the former Liverpool midfielder prepares for a comeback to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has described him as “one of the best players I have worked with.”

Lallana, who made 178 appearances for Liverpool before joining Brighton on a free transfer last summer, is expected to start for the Seagulls in Saturday’s Premier League match.

Lallana became a prominent team member under Klopp after being signed by Brendan Rodgers and winning the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

When asked if the midfielder set the bar at the start of his Liverpool reign, Klopp replied, “Not only at the beginning, but till the end!” To be honest, I still miss Adam.

“We don’t have a lot of practice sessions during the week since we play so often, but Adam set the bar from the first day to the last.”

“It was awe-inspiring.” What I liked about him was that a footballer with his technical talents and then this work ethic is really rare.

“Much though it was already amazing, if Adam had been a little less frequently injured, it could have been even better.”

“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.” In addition, he is a very remarkable individual. I’m looking forward to meeting him once more.” Last season, Lallana was part of the Brighton team that beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield after holding the Reds to a 1-1 draw on the South Coast earlier in the season.

Only Everton and Manchester City have beaten Graham Potter’s side over 90 minutes this season, but Klopp believes there were enough clues in Liverpool’s 4-1 home defeat to City last weekend to make them nervous.

“City were good,” he observed, “but two of their goals were counter-attacking goals, and their possession was 52:48.”

“That’s a significant one for Brighton, because they’re a football-playing side, and they’re a serious threat.” They defend effectively, despite the fact that they haven’t scored many goals yet. It’s really difficult to maintain the ball against City, but they did it.

“We know what they’re capable of. “Summary comes to a close.”