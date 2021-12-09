Jurgen Klopp is in the difficult position of having to solve a transfer conundrum for a Liverpool youngster.

With Liverpool having already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages, it seemed obvious that Jurgen Klopp would use the match against AC Milan to change his starting lineup.

The eight changes from the squad that won so famously at Wolves were the most the Reds’ boss has made this season, excluding changes made to and from the line-up for League Cup fixtures.

Only Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah kept their starting spots from the 2-1 win at Molineux, but they didn’t stand out among some of Liverpool’s lesser lights who impressed.

For the second time in four days, Divock Origi scored the game-winning goal, Salah’s goal was set up by a shot from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Nat Phillips humiliated not one but two Milan stars with a brilliant piece of play in the Reds’ box.

Another yellow-clad man did not have as many eye-catching moments as others, but he nonetheless put in an excellent performance.

In many ways, Neco Williams is in an unfortunate situation. Many of Klopp’s understudies are capable of doing the same, but replicating what Trent Alexander-Arnold brings to the team after redefining what it means to play as a full-back is a difficult task.

Is it possible for Manchester City to sign a 20-year-old who can immediately play like Kevin De Bruyne at his best? Of course not, but it is exactly what Liverpool expects of Williams if he is chosen.

While he didn’t quite match Alexander-performance Arnold’s against Milan, the young Welsh international did create some new personal bests in key areas.

Shot producing actions (SCAs), which are defined as “the two offensive acts directly leading to a shot, such as passes, dribbles, and drawing fouls,” were perhaps the most noteworthy of these.

Williams had two SCAs in the league and Europe on three times in the previous two seasons, but never more. He had three against Porto in his previous start, and he had five in Liverpool's final group stage game, the most of any player.