Jurgen Klopp is in favor of a £160 million Premier League reform involving Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has praised plans for a 10% transfer charge in the Premier Table to support clubs at the bottom of the league.

The Government has suggested a shift to redistribute money from the higher echelons to the lower tiers and grassroots football after a fan-led review of English football.

The 162-page report stated that a’stamp duty’ could collect £160 million, while also recommending the creation of an independent regulator to oversee football finances, club ownership, and corporate governance.

And Klopp agrees that some form of modification should be made to help clubs at the bottom of the league table.

“I appreciate this kind of thing in general,” the Reds’ manager stated on Friday.

“The evaluation I first heard about it this morning, and I was told it was around 170 pages long, so I didn’t have time to read it yet.

“However, in general, I understand the problem and the desire to make a change.

“There are a number of things we could modify to better lower league or even non-league football.”

“In terms of professional football, English football is in a great place, with an unbelievable quantity of talent emerging from the academies.” You can see that here and at other clubs: the players improve significantly faster than in the past.

“You’ve always had an 18-year-old standout talent, but now there are more of them.” A lot of good work has been done.

“There is definitely a lot to do for grass roots or non-league football, as well as League 1 and League 2.” I’m not an expert on the subject, but I assume a lot of assistance is required.”