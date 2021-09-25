Jurgen Klopp is faced with a “sad” reality as Naby Keita’s Liverpool launchpad moment passes.

If there was ever a night that summed Naby Keita’s Liverpool career, it was Tuesday night at Norwich City.

The £52 million midfielder had made a good start at Carrow Road, choosing his passes well and putting the Reds ahead in a tense Carabao Cup affair.

As the visitors pressed and probed after grabbing an early lead via Takumi Minamino, Keita’s determination to look forward at all times saw him play in Kaide Gordon and Divock Origi down the flanks.

Then something happened.

Keita attempted a pass that, given his skill level, he should be able to make in his sleep.

Instead of finding a runner down Norwich’s right-hand side with his outside-of-the-foot through ball, he kicked the floor and lost the ball.

The event garnered sarcastic cheers from the home crowd as Keita walked around in discomfort for a few seconds.

There appeared to be little cause for concern at first. After all, even the most skilled midfield schemers may make a mistake.

And it appeared as if he had completely forgotten about the incident as Liverpool went into half-time with Keita as one of the stars of the show in an unexpected lineup.

The whistle, on the other hand, would bring the Guinea man’s evening in Norfolk to a close.

Keita was forced to succumb to injury once more after being replaced by youngster Tyler Morton.

Moments of genuine promise were cut short by a very minor setback; Keita’s three years at Anfield were compressed into 45 minutes.

At full time, Jurgen Klopp said, “We had to change at half-time because Naby had kicked the grass, and it was a little uncomfortable, but we are not too concerned.”

Painful? Yes, of course.

But, certainly, the removal of such a vital playmaker was done in order to save him for more difficult examinations down the road?

After all, with Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara already out, Klopp will need all of his options available for the upcoming matches against Porto and Manchester City.

As it turns out, Keita's current sickness will be enough to keep him out when Liverpool visits Brentford Community Stadium for the first time on Saturday.