Jurgen Klopp hints at a comeback date for Naby Keita and Joe Gomez as he drops Liverpool’s starting lineup.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are close to returning to Liverpool’s starting lineup, but they will be unavailable for Saturday’s match against Wolves.

Both players have been out since before the November international break, but they returned to training this week.

While the trip to Molineux this weekend is too soon for the pair, Klopp hinted that if they go through training without incident over the next four days, they might be back in contention for selection next week.

“Parts that are significant. It was wonderful to see them again the other day “Reporters were told by the German. “We didn’t let them perform the entire session because medical advice said not to, but they looked fantastic.

“They’ll use the next two or three days to complete the tasks they need to complete while in training.

“They should be in contention again if nothing happens.”

The duo’s impending comeback will come at an ideal time for Klopp and Liverpool as they prepare for a demanding festive period that will see the Reds juggle Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup action with their Premier League commitments.

Despite the heavy fixture load, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that he will not need to rotate his team against Wolves, but hinted that he may have to change his mind about team selection later in December.

“Player welfare is really important to us,” Klopp added, “but we are used to a demanding schedule.” “The lads are accustomed to a demanding routine.

“I don’t believe we need to make many adjustments between games, at least not at this time of year. We’ll have to wait and see how things go in the middle or end of December, but we’ll see.

“It’s a never-ending dialogue with the medical and fitness departments. We have pretty much all of the data we could possibly need.

“We put together a lineup that provides you a good chance of winning the next football game, and it’s the same this week.

“In the previous two weeks, we’ve gone through a lot of changes. We’ll play Wolves this week; Wolves played on Wednesday as well, so it’ll be the same for both teams.

“We’ll see; I haven’t made the lineup yet, but I will.”

