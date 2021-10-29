Jurgen Klopp highlights two unheralded Liverpool players who have changed the club’s fortunes.

The defensive partnership of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, according to Jurgen Klopp, was the turning point in Liverpool’s fortunes earlier this year.

The Reds had a dreadful start to 2021, as an injury-plagued and low-confidence squad began to slip away from the Premier League’s elite.

For the first time in club history, Klopp’s side lost six consecutive games at Anfield, but they finished the season well, winning eight of their final ten games to finish third in the table.

The Reds have gone unbeaten in 23 league games since losing 1-0 to Fulham on March 7 and are only one point behind leaders Chelsea heading into Saturday’s encounter against Brighton.

After combing through as many as 20 different tandems following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, Klopp believes the frequent selection of Williams and Phillips at the back was vital to the turnaround.

“We had to find solutions last year, and we may not have done them all well,” Klopp added.

“That’s how it feels when you’re under duress and have to make judgments within a few days.

“I believe that once we started playing and trusting Rhys and Nat, everything else fell into place, and that’s when we regained our stability and looked lot more like ourselves than before.

“Since then, we have not lost a game. There have been times when we needed luck or late goals, but we know that when we are on top of our game, we are impossible to play against.

“And when we’re difficult to play against, it means we’ve got a chance to win.

“We drew a bunch, but most of the draws were probably closer to a win than to a loss, so it just goes to show, but we still feel a lot of pressure to perform.

“The boys aren’t far behind. It’s not as if we’re just looking for a way to get through a game.

“In these games, we want to be the best version of ourselves, and we strive to do so at all times.

“It doesn’t always work out, but that doesn’t.”

