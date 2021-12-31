Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to follow Leicester’s lead and has sent a message to Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp feels Leicester City have laid the groundwork for Liverpool to beat Chelsea this weekend despite the odds.

For Sunday’s Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge, the Reds are anticipated to be without a substantial number of players due to injury and positive coronavirus tests.

Leicester faced Liverpool on Tuesday in a similar predicament, but they overcame the lack of any recognized senior centre-backs to clinch a 1-0 home victory.

Klopp, whose side has slipped to third place in the table behind Chelsea, said: “Leicester set a wonderful example for us.”

“When it’s really intense, you have some challenges, all these kinds of things, there’s always a chance in football if you put in a proper shift.” That’s exactly what we’ll do.

“I’m not sure what the reaction was (from the outside), but I can tell I still felt the loss the next day.”

“That’s not awful; it’s not something you want, but it’s something we don’t want to become used to, and it’s not something we’re used to.” You want to demonstrate a reaction with your teammates as a human being, and that’s what we’ll attempt to do.” Liverpool might be 12 points behind Manchester City when they play on Sunday, despite the fact that they have two games in hand.

And Klopp has admitted that his squad cannot allow the champions to fade from view until the end of the season.

“You can’t win the league properly in the winter, it’s unlikely,” the Reds boss said. “When you have a close fight, especially with an incredibly consistent team like City – it looks like they aren’t fazed a little bit by COVID or injuries, they are in a good moment, that’s just how it is – you can’t win the league properly in the winter, it’s unlikely.”

“However, what they have now is a merited gap, so let’s give it a shot and play on.”

“You have to be close enough to try it properly in April.” But, oh my God, there are so many games to play, so many contests to compete in between now and then, and we simply have to make sure we have enough players to compete.” “We weren’t delighted with our last,” Klopp added. “The summary comes to an end.”