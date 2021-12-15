Jurgen Klopp has solved a major Liverpool issue, but Newcastle’s recent success could pose a threat.

Wednesday, December 15th, is your morning digest.

Liverpool’s attack is on fire right now, with a wide range of players contributing significantly.

In the Reds’ seven games since the international break, eight different players have scored at least once, with Mohamed Salah unsurprisingly leading the way with six goals and two assists.

Indeed, given their current pace, Liverpool might set a Premier League record for the most goals scored in a single season.

While this is undoubtedly amazing to witness, Jurgen Klopp’s team also deserves a lot of praise for how well they’ve been defending. They’ve just set a record of sorts, in a modest but meaningful sense.

The decision to waive a temporary ban on related party transactions has given Newcastle United’s owners, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), a big boost.

Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League were not pleased with the controversial £350 billion takeover of Newcastle by the Saudi PIF in October, with 18 of the 20 clubs mobilizing to impose a temporary ban on commercial deals involving related parties, fearing that Newcastle would ramp up their activity and go beyond fair market value for deals thanks to their wealthy business contacts in the Arab nation.

When the Premier League member clubs assembled, Manchester City, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group, which has been accused of inflating sponsorship deals to get around issues of Financial Fair Play (FFP), refrained from voting.

A temporary suspension was imposed while a working committee, led by Amanda Staveley of PCP Capital Partners, was formed with the mission of investigating connected portion transactions, and a new set of rules was agreed upon by member clubs on Tuesday.