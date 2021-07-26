Jurgen Klopp has set dates for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to return to Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk might make his return from injury in Liverpool’s friendly against Hertha BSC in Innsbruck on Thursday, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman has been out since sustaining an ACL damage in a Merseyside derby tie with Everton last October as a result of Jordan Pickford’s challenge.

Van Dijk was also forced to miss Euro 2020 this summer due to surgery, while he completed his recuperation with the Reds.

However, after being featured in Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria, the centre-back now appears to be on the verge of returning after a nine-month layoff.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com, “I hope, although I’m not sure, that there is a chance that Virgil may play a few minutes.”

“He appears to be doing well in training, and we may be able to bring him in, but I need to have some final discussions. He appears to be prepared, so we’ll see.”

Klopp also confirmed that Joe Gomez, who has been out since November, is ‘close’ to returning to action.

After suffering a catastrophic knee injury while on international duty with England eight months ago, the centre-back also had surgery.

Klopp continued, “If you see the games now as part of their recuperation program, it makes sense.”

“Joey isn’t far away. There is no competition between them; they both had various injuries and things like that, but [he]is very close.

“If Virgil can play 20 minutes now, Joey will most likely be able to play later in the game. We’ll have to wait and see. They both look fantastic while training.

“I believe there are images of them from training sessions from time to time, and everyone can see how good they look, but there is no urgency for us. It’s not as if they now require five preseason games to be ready for the start of the season or anything.

“It’s a long season, and we’re preparing them for the rest of their careers, not for the first game of the season.

“Losing a little patience waiting for them to come back as a supporter or a coach is even worse.”

“The summary comes to an end.”