Jurgen Klopp has set a challenge for Liverpool after spotting a ‘absolutely outstanding’ teenager on his radar.

The forthcoming international break, according to Jurgen Klopp, is a great moment for Liverpool’s young players to catch his notice ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Reds defeated Preston North End 2-0 at Deepdale on Wednesday night to advance to the last eight of the competition, thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Klopp made 11 changes for the game, starting Tyler Morton and 18-year-old Harvey Blair on their senior debuts before bringing on Owen Beck, Conor Bradley, and Elijah Dixon-Bonner in the second period.

On Tuesday, assistant manager Pep Lijnders discussed how the international holidays provide Klopp and his team with the ideal opportunity to observe the Academy’s growing potential up close.

The gap in the fixture scheduling in November provides an opportunity for the Kirkby youngsters to stake a claim ahead of the quarter-finals, according to Klopp.

“Elijah did exactly that in the previous international break, he was simply brilliant,” Klopp remarked.

“He’s been at the club for a while, but he wasn’t really on anyone’s radar, and now he’s here, and he deserved his minutes tonight.”

“Playing your first game for the first team is a huge deal for a young boy.”

“As a result, I am overjoyed that he has given him this opportunity.” These young players will always have a place in the team.

“Going back to pre-season, some stood out, such as Conor, and it’s great to have them.”

“The issue is that because of the international break, some of them are already on tour with their national teams and will be unable to train with us, but the others will be able to, which is fantastic.”

“I don’t know who my team will be for the next round; it will depend on the situation.”

“I don’t believe we could have lined up any better tonight.”

“Obviously, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were present, but it was not our intention to bring them; we wanted to go through it on our own.”

“We’ll see, I don’t usually make these decisions until two or three weeks before the game.”

The Reds boss also confirmed his decision to replace Joel Matip at halftime against Deepdale, explaining his reasoning. “The summary has come to an end.”