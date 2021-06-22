Jurgen Klopp has made a bold decision to sanction four departures from Liverpool.

A handful of Liverpool stars are expected to leave the club this summer, according to fans.

Following reports that the Reds are willing to approve a permanent departure for Wales international Neco Williams, the defender joins a list that includes Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, and Harry Wilson.

Liverpool were open to offers for all three players last summer, and when no appropriate offers came in, the Welshman was permitted to go on loan while the Swiss and Belgian internationals provided backup at Anfield.

The Reds’ position on the trio has remained unchanged all summer.

There is renewed interest in their services, which is only expected to grow for Shaqiri following his great performances at Euro 2020, but Liverpool will not trade any of them cheaply.

Jurgen Klopp would only let any of the three to leave the club if they were pushed to do so rather than the Reds forcing them out.

If they decide to stay, they will be included in the Liverpool first team squad, as Shaqiri and Origi were last season.

If they want to leave, they will only be allowed to leave for the market worth of their property.

Despite links with Patson Daka, Raphinha, and Donyell Malen, club insiders believe it is unlikely that the Reds would seek a replacement if any of the trio were to be sold.

There has been talk that Liverpool will try to sign a new forward this summer, especially because Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane would be competing in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

However, the pair are only expected to miss two Premier League games as a result of the injury, and club insiders claim that Liverpool have no plans or intentions to sign any attacking players this season or in the near future.

Klopp and his coaching staff, according to the ECHO, are highly pleased with the attacking options they have at their disposal, after finding it difficult to give all of their players enough playing time last season.

Shaqiri, after all, was given five Premier League starts last season. The summary comes to a close.