Jurgen Klopp has just been handed his most difficult Liverpool team selection of the season by Diogo Jota.

As he prepares to welcome Porto to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp can be forgiven for feeling nervous.

Serene marches to the last 16 of the Champions League have been rare for Liverpool in recent years, but last year’s performance should provide plenty of fodder for discussion.

Last season was the first time they qualified for the knockout stages before the final matchday of the group stages under Klopp.

The Reds have made short work of what was meant to be a difficult group of games this time around, winning four games in a row in Group B.

The visit of the Portuguese team is the first of 11 matches scheduled in the five-and-a-half weeks leading up to the turn of the year 2022.

Given that Liverpool has already qualified for the knockout stages of the European Cup for the seventh consecutive season, the big issue heading into Wednesday’s match is how far Klopp is willing to go.

“It’s very simple to sit where you sit, or all the people who evaluate us, and say, ‘Leave him out, leave him out,’ “In a press conference on Tuesday, Klopp stated.

“Nobody can be hurt if we leave them all out and play with a team that isn’t a Champions League club — we don’t have enough players for that, by the way.

“However, the first question was how much we respected the competition’s honesty.”

The ability to continue into the knockout stages with such frequency is a hallmark of Liverpool’s growth under Klopp – albeit a far more subtle one than the trophies won.

It was only a few years ago that simply qualifying for the competition was considered a victory for the team.

Those days are long gone, and that is now the bare minimum.

Liverpool now compete in the final stages on a regular basis and are serious about becoming European champions every time.

The fact that the Reds leader goes into this match against Porto with many of his options closed to him is a major issue.

Andy Robertson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, and Divock Origi were all absent for the match on Saturday.