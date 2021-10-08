Jurgen Klopp has identified a ‘rare’ Liverpool encounter that he would like to see again.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, has revealed that the team’s 4-0 triumph against Barcelona in 2019 is the one match he wishes he could relive more than any other.

The Reds thrashed the La Liga side at Anfield, with two goals from Divock Origi sandwiched between a brace from Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool had lost the first leg of the semi-final 3-0 at the Camp Nou, but the Catalan giants surrendered their lead on Merseyside.

Liverpool won their sixth European Cup after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

While the final was noteworthy, the team’s victory over Barcelona was unquestionably the most dramatic portion of their season. Klopp told This Is Anfield that the match is the one he’d like to go back and experience more than any other.

“Barcelona is simple. To be honest, I’d like to see this game from all angles of the stadium,” he remarked.

“I know we’ve been to finals and won finals, which is fantastic. And I won the Bundesliga with Dortmund and was promoted with Mainz, which was incredible, and it would most likely be the second game I would watch again, the penultimate matchday when we were promoted with Mainz. Because we didn’t make it the previous two years for one point, one goal, and other things, it was hard, and that would be the other game.

“However, the Barcelona game is the only game that matters.” That’s something I don’t think anyone will ever see again. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the setting was insanely challenging, and the boys pulled it off. As a result, that’s the game I’d like to watch again.” Liverpool won the Champions League for the first time under Klopp, after losing in the League Cup finals to Manchester City, the Europa League final to Sevilla, and the European Cup final to Real Madrid.

After that victory, Liverpool was able to go back on track, finally winning the Premier League in 2020 after a 30-year wait.