Jurgen Klopp has given Covid a dilemma by making his whole Liverpool players available against Tottenham Hotspur.

On Sunday, Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, hoping to continue their good record.

After beating Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday night, the Reds are on an eight-match winning streak in all competitions.

And they’ll hope to keep it going with a win against Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

If Manchester City loses at Newcastle later in the day, Liverpool may leapfrog Manchester City to the top of the Premier League with three points.

However, the availability of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones, who all missed the match against Newcastle after testing positive for Covid, remains in doubt.

Klopp noted on Friday afternoon, ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham, that the positive tests had still to be confirmed, as the club awaited confirmation of whether any additional first-team players had got the virus.

Better news was that Roberto Firmino returned from a serious hamstring injury in the second half of Thursday’s game, while Naby Keita earned extra playing time.

Harvey Elliott and goalkeeper Adrian are still out, while Divock Origi is out with a’minor issue’ and Nat Phillips is also out with a fractured cheekbone.

Below is the full team that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to name for the Spurs match.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas

Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Tyler

Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino. Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino.