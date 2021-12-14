Jurgen Klopp has fixed a ‘problem’ at Liverpool that might decide the title battle.

Liverpool’s attack is on fire right now, with a wide range of players contributing significantly.

In the Reds’ seven games since the international break, eight different players have scored at least once, with Mohamed Salah unsurprisingly leading the way with six goals and two assists.

Indeed, given their current pace, Liverpool might set a Premier League record for the most goals scored in a single season.

While this is undoubtedly amazing to witness, Jurgen Klopp’s team also deserves a lot of praise for how well they’ve been defending. They’ve just set a record of sorts, in a modest but meaningful sense.

Liverpool’s defense received some well-deserved criticism after their 3-2 loss to West Ham. They had also conceded three goals at Brentford and two at Anfield to both Brighton and Manchester City in their previous six league games.

Since then, they’ve done a fantastic job. Since their first loss of the season, the Reds have played five league games and have only conceded one goal.

After 16 games, they’ve kept a total of 10 clean sheets, a figure they’ve only matched once in the Premier League history (in 2005/06).

Their recent games haven’t been the most difficult a team might face, but they haven’t been the most uncomplicated either.

Arsenal came into Anfield on the back of a 10-game undefeated streak, a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park is never easy, and Aston Villa have been in good form since Steven Gerrard was appointed manager.

Liverpool, on the other hand, primarily dealt with what those teams (along with Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers) had to offer with relative ease.

The Reds have allowed just 27 shots in their previous five league games, the joint-fewest in any of Klopp’s 232 periods of five league games.

While Alisson Becker’s nine shots on target were not a new five-game low, they were the fewest in nearly two years, dating back to the middle of the 2019/20 title-winning campaign.

Possibly more important than either of these figures. “The summary has come to an end.”