Jurgen Klopp has discovered the ideal ‘playmaker’ for Liverpool, confirming Javier Mascherano’s prediction.

Jurgen Klopp’s first press conference as Liverpool’s new manager drew a standing ovation. As the German spoke about his new management beginning, the media room was crowded with cameras, journalists, and excitement.

Klopp was asked about his playing style amongst his innate ability to create a sound bite, calling himself as the ‘Normal One’ and underlining the necessity for followers to change from doubters to believers.

His comment may be loosely translated as ‘transition game.’ At his last team, Borussia Dortmund, he represented a modern kind of offensive football, and he wanted to transfer the approach to England.

Klopp progressed as a coach in the Bundesliga, becoming the face of modern and trendy pressing and winning two league titles and three domestic cups in the process.

Although the defensive strategy of closing down opponents in order to reclaim possession of the ball had been around for decades, Klopp was likely the first high-profile figure to successfully implement pressing as a method of creating scoring opportunities.

When his Dortmund team lost possession, they developed a reputation for reacting quickly. By acting as a coordinated pack, his men would hunt the space around the opponent with the ball, resulting in costly blunders.

‘Gegenpressing,’ which means counter-pressing in German, became identified with Klopp and his one-of-a-kind profile, and effectively summed up his unusual style of attack.

Opponents would generally make forced errors and lose possession in valuable areas of the pitch around their own goal as a result of the quick pressure cooker environment generated by Klopp’s forceful gang of players.

Klopp loved those periods of absolute disorganization. The man from the Black Forest aggressively sought disorder on the field, believing that his players had been trained to excel in comparison to their less experienced counterparts.

When Klopp regained possession of the ball, he told his players to focus on scoring without hesitation, rather than playing it safe by passing backwards. He didn’t want to start another extended possession sequence in the Pep Guardiola mold; he wanted blood.

“If you win the ball back high up on the pitch, you’re almost there.”

“The summary comes to an end.”