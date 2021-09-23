Jurgen Klopp has demonstrated that he would break the Borussia Dortmund truce in exchange for an £80 million Liverpool move.

Ever since Jurgen Klopp took charge at Anfield in October 2015, Liverpool has been connected with a number of players from Borussia Dortmund.

Despite numerous reports to the contrary, the German has never returned to his previous team.

The Reds have done their shopping elsewhere when it comes to boosting their team, from initial wishful thinking about Marco Reus and prolonged flirting with Mario Gotze to having the door slammed shut on any potential move for Jadon Sancho once he joined for Manchester United this summer.

The Daily Star said that Liverpool were planning up an £80 million deal for England international Jude Bellingham next summer, making him the latest BVB figure to be linked with a move to Anfield.

Despite confirmed interest in the teenager, The Washington Newsday understands that such talk is premature, with Dortmund unlikely to sell until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the earliest, with Erling Haaland the next big-name player set to leave Signal Iduna Park after Sancho’s move to Old Trafford.

Due to Klopp’s aversion to signing players from his former club, a Liverpool move for Bellingham in 2022 is improbable. The Mirror has subsequently stated that the Reds may walk away from a deal for the midfielder.

After all, the German has a good relationship with Dortmund and has never brought any Dortmund players to Anfield.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, though.

Liverpool attempted to recruit Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016, but their £11 million bid was rejected.

The midfielder was only 17 at the time, and Dortmund’s stance at the time was logical, given that he had only joined the club midway through the previous season.

When FourFourTwo asked about the Reds’ interest in him later that season, the United States international said he was content to stay put.

In March 2017, he claimed, “I have respect for Klopp and I know him – he was extremely friendly to me here – but I was never actually thinking about heading to Liverpool.”

“Borussia Dortmund has provided me with everything I need. If.” “The summary comes to an end.”