Jurgen Klopp has demonstrated that he is willing to make four more unwelcome Liverpool deals.

During his time as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has reluctantly sanctioned a number of exits.

Of course, there was Philippe Coutinho in January 2018, when the Reds battled tooth and nail to persuade him to reject Barcelona’s offer before finally agreeing to a club-record £142 million transfer.

Apart from the talismanic Brazilian, Klopp would have preferred to keep a number of other players in his team, but their ambitions for regular starting games led them to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

When the German took over at Anfield in October 2015, he didn’t simply turn doubters into believers; he instilled a family atmosphere in his group, with one of its primary strengths being its unity, regardless of how much game time any member got.

As a result, a number of well-liked periphery players have quietly played a supporting role on Merseyside before finally departing with their manager’s consent.

In 2017, Lucas Leiva was the first player to do so, followed by Danny Ings, Simon Mignolet, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, and, most recently, Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Reds keep these reserve players as long as they can, knowing that they have more quality than any prospective replacement on the market, but also understanding that they are simply too excellent to be limited to warming the Anfield bench.

When injuries force you to rotate, it’s OK, but while the aforementioned players have contributed to Liverpool reaching finals and winning trophies, there comes a moment when these bit-part stars require more.

When you consider that the financial consequences of the coronavirus epidemic have intensified the pressure on the club to sell such fringe players in order to raise funds for new reinforcements, such exits are usually advantageous to all parties.

And a lot of current Reds are about to find themselves at these well-traveled forks in the road.

Liverpool’s Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nat Phillips, and Neco Williams all shined in midweek’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro, allowing Klopp to rotate for his side’s Champions League group-stage finale.

