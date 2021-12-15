Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that a ‘very essential’ member of his backroom staff has left Liverpool for a Premier League opponent.

Following the departure of performance analyst Mark Leyland to Newcastle United, Jurgen Klopp revealed that Liverpool had lost a ‘extremely essential’ member of their backroom staff.

Leyland has been with Liverpool since 2013, but after working together at Burnley, he was reunited with Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park.

Klopp agreed that his departure provides Newcastle more insight into the Liverpool camp ahead of their match against the Magpies on Thursday.

However, the manager stated that the club was glad to allow Leyland, 36, to pursue the ‘next step in his career.’

Klopp stated, “Mark was on staff for longer than I was, and his post-match analysis and individual work with the players made him an invaluable element of our team.

“On top of that, he was a great guy, but he had the opportunity to advance his career at Newcastle, which we couldn’t provide.

“He was looking forward to taking the next step in his career.”

Klopp also said that ‘there aren’t too many secrets’ regarding Liverpool’s set-up, limiting any advantage Leyland could earn for his new employers.

Klopp went on to say: “We could have said Leyland things like, “You can only start in three or four weeks,” or “You can only start in three or four weeks,” but in the football world, everyone knows everything.

“Mark isn’t familiar with our starting lineup for tomorrow, but he is familiar with football. Anyone with a football head understands how we play the game. There aren’t many secrets left these days.

“We were delighted to provide him with this chance. Good people deserve to be treated well, and that is exactly what we did with Mark.”