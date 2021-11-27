Jurgen Klopp has a selection headache, since the whole Liverpool team is available for the match against Southampton.

Liverpool will take on Southampton at Anfield this afternoon in Premier League action.

Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah scored in the Champions League match against Porto on Wednesday night, ensuring the Reds made it five wins in a row.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in their last Premier League match.

James Milner, Andy Robertson, and Divock Origi all made welcome returns for Klopp’s side in midweek after missing the win over Arsenal.

However, the Reds are still without Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, and Naby Keita.

“We have to really think about how we can adapt from Wednesday to Saturday,” Klopp stated in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

“Saturday-Wednesday is a whole different experience; it’s a day longer, and that’s exactly what you require. But, after all of the games we’ve played, we have to truly think about Wednesday-Saturday.” Prior to continuing, he suffered the following injuries: “Nothing [new]happened this morning, or at least my phone didn’t ring with any difficulties. The players that were part of the squad against Porto should be eligible to play again.” The full squad that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to field for the encounter this afternoon is listed below.

Adrian, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Salah

Jack Stephens has returned to Southampton team training after a two-month hiatus due to a knee injury suffered against Manchester City in September.

However, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is doubtful if the defender will be fit to play against Anfield. Nathan Redmond is back in contention after missing the trip to Norwich last weekend, while Stuart Armstrong will be absent once more.

Hasenhuttl added, “Jack is back in training for the first time in a long time.” “This is good for him, good for us, and I’m not sure if he’ll be ready for the weekend, but it’s fantastic to have him back.”

“At the moment, getting into the 18 [matchday]is quite difficult.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”