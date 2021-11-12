Jurgen Klopp has a pressing problem to tackle, but two Liverpool returns could turn the tide.

Due to the ongoing international break, Liverpool is currently on a two-week sabbatical from Premier League action.

With nearly a third of the season finished, manager Jurgen Klopp can reflect on his team’s performances and results to date before addressing any shortcomings when his players return to Merseyside next week.

Liverpool is in fourth place in England’s premier flight after 11 games. They have 22 points out of a possible 33, with six victories, four draws, and one defeat.

Based on their performances, it’s possible to conclude that control has been the most deficient aspect up to this point.

Klopp’s team has played 17 games in all competitions, yet they have surrendered at least two goals on six occasions, corresponding to about 35% of their games, against AC Milan, Brentford, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Brighton, and West Ham United.

The Reds managed to take the lead against each of the clubs listed, but only two of the games resulted in victories, both of which came in the Champions League, against Milan and Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s offensive is essentially unrivaled in the Premier League. They’ve scored at least twice in every one of their 17 games this season, and no team in Europe’s top five leagues has averaged more shots per match.

The Reds haven’t been as tenacious on defense as they have been on offense. They’ve given up 11 league goals, compared to six by Manchester City and four by Chelsea, and they’re 18th in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of shots faced per match.

Rather than Liverpool’s defensive problems emanating from the players themselves, it’s possible that Klopp’s midfield department is to blame.

With the exception of Jordan Henderson, all of the German’s eight midfield choices have suffered at least one injury this season, forcing the 54-year-old manager to change his lineups on a frequent basis.

Because of the wide range of individuals who make up Liverpool’s central midfield triangle, the Reds haven’t always been able to maintain their customary level of domination and assurance, with unpredictable results. “The summary has come to an end.”