Jurgen Klopp finally speaks out about Everton’s purchase of former Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

After his former goalie Andy Lonergan joined Everton, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remarked that he “used to be a legend.”

Despite never playing a game, the 38-year-old was with Liverpool for the 2019/20 Premier League-winning season, winning UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup medals.

Lonergan was signed by Rafa Benitez to serve as the third choice behind Jordan Pickford and Bosnian international Asmir Begovic at Goodison Park after brief experiences with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion last season, with the former making only one appearance.

“We had, from my point of view, a 100 percent Preston North End legend here with Andy Lonergan,” Klopp told Simon Crabtree of Preston North End. “We had, from my point of view, a 100 percent Preston North End legend here with Andy Lonergan.”

“He won pretty much everything with us, and we adored him!” “But now I think he’s at Everton…” So he was a legend, or at least he used to be.”