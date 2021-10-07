Jurgen Klopp explains why he is “confident” about a Liverpool teenager.

Conor Bradley, a Liverpool teenager, has been tipped to switch positions as his career grows.

This season, the Reds fullback has been given opportunities to play with the first squad, and he has already earned a call-up to his national team.

Bradley got his first cap for Northern Ireland when he was 17 years old in May, and he made his first-team Liverpool debut against Norwich in the Carabao Cup last month.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough claims he spoke with Jurgen Klopp about Bradley and that the two agreed that the teenager may switch positions in the future.

“Jurgen believes – and who am I to disagree with him? – that Conor could play in a midfield role as he gets older,” Baraclough is reported as saying to Belfast Live.

“His skill set allows him to play as a traditional full-back or winger, but he can also play in midfield. Just a smidgeon higher.

“He has a terrific understanding of football and several sectors, which is a great string to his bow.”

Bradley, who made his Liverpool debut against Norwich, gave away a penalty, which was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Even though he conceded a penalty, Bradley put forth a strong showing to justify Klopp’s choice to start him.

Baraclough, who saw Bradley play against the Canaries, believes the penalty will not deter the kid and has supported him to flourish in the future.

“I have no concerns about him,” Baraclough stated. “Everyone makes mistakes; the difference is how you cope with them and how you go on.”

“You could see his sadness and disbelief on his face. He’ll probably reflect on it and wonder if he could have handled it a little better.“ Could he have avoided the threat from behind in the first place if he had been in a better position? But he moved on and got rid of it soon.

“During the game, I felt he was fantastic, and it was a joy to watch him.” It was fantastic to see him mature during the game.

“I chatted with Jurgen in the weeks leading up to our September camp, and he obviously saw something in Conor that he wanted to give him.”

