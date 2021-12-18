Jurgen Klopp explains the problem with January transfers and issues a warning to any prospective Liverpool signings.

After letting slip that the club is not actively working on any deals, Jurgen Klopp has conceded that Liverpool are unlikely to add any players in January.

Liverpool’s only summer addition was Ibrahima Konate, who followed the reactive budget signings of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies last winter in reaction to Klopp’s center-back injury issue.

However, the Reds have continued to be associated with players, with rumors earlier this week saying they had made a £10 million approach for Poland international Kacper Kozowski.

However, club insiders have dismissed such rumors, with manager Klopp implying that another quiet transfer window is likely this January, when confirming that a player’s covid vaccine status would now have to be taken into account and could potentially scupper future deals when Liverpool weighs up their target list.

When asked what a lack of covid certification could entail for transfers, Klopp told reporters, “I received this question posed in the last news conference and didn’t think about it to be honest.”

“It was probably my mistake because we aren’t close to acquiring a player, so I didn’t think about it at the time, but I have since thought about it, and yes, it will have an impact.” Definitely.

“In a circumstance like this, if a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat to all of us,” says the athlete.

“Of course, he doesn’t want to be a threat. He doesn’t think, “Oh my God, I don’t care about the others,” but he does.

“As a result, we’ll have to come up with a variety of scenarios.” As a result, he’ll have to change in a different room. He’ll have to eat in a different section of the restaurant. He’ll have to use a separate bath. He’ll have to take a different car to get to wherever he’s going.

“From an organizational standpoint, it’s a complete disaster. It’s a complete disaster. It’s quite difficult to stick to the guidelines if you truly want to.

“If someone gets covid and he was around him in the last four days, he will be isolated.” If we have to travel to a different country in order to play.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”