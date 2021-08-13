Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s transfer hesitancy following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has addressed why the club did not replace Gini Wijnaldum during the summer season.

After failing to agree on a new deal at Anfield, Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer, ending a five-year connection with the Reds.

Klopp has used his roster during pre-season rather than bringing in a new player ahead of the Premier League start against Norwich City on Saturday evening.

And Klopp is confident that his midfield alternatives have enough skill and promise to compensate for the loss of Wijnaldum.

‘We can’t compare,’ Jurgen Klopp admits to a significant Liverpool transfer and defends the FSG plan.

“If someone wants to go or leaves, we have to consider whether we need to replace them or not,” Klopp explained.

“With Gini, it’s like that, and if you want, we have two players in Harvey (Elliott) and Curtis (Jones) who aren’t ‘new’ but can make the next step, and Naby (Keita) can make the next step with an incredible pre-season.

“We can’t just dismiss it. He’s a fantastic player who almost everyone wants to sign. That is our predicament.”

When asked about Wijnaldum’s value at Liverpool, Klopp responded, “Gini was an important player, yes.” He made himself accessible to play on a regular basis. You don’t have to disguise your feelings for Gini, how much I admired his style of play, and how dependable he was as a player.

“However, he is no longer with us. If you’re going to sign a midfielder, can you give me a name? We have enough midfielders to count, and you’re telling me we need to replace Gini.

“Hendo and Thiago were only in pre-season for a week, but we played a lot of games with Milner, Naby Keita, and Harvey, and we had another midfield with Oxlade, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones.

“Now that you’ve seen the different profiles, can you tell me which player we need? What kind of equipment should the player have? Should he outscore Gini in terms of goals? Should he be able to defend more effectively than Fab? Is he supposed to be more imaginative than Naby, Curtis, Ox, and Harvey? “What are you looking for?”

Liverpool have kept an eye on a number of midfielders, including Brighton's Yves Bissouma, Borussia Moenchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus, and Ajax's Ryan.