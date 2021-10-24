Jurgen Klopp explains Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip’s decisions before of Man United’s match against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Joel Matip was left out of Liverpool’s starting lineup for their match against Manchester United.

The Reds manager has made two changes to the team that defeated Atletico Madrid in the Champions League midweek.

Ibrahima Konate replaces Matip in the starting lineup, while Diogo Jota replaces Sadio Mane in the front three.

When the team was named, Fabinho’s absence caused a stir, as the Brazilian was forced to withdraw due to a minor knee injury.

For rotation, Matip has been replaced by Matip, and Klopp has reinforced that perspective prior to the game.

Konate joined the club from RB Leipzig in the summer and had only made one Premier League appearance before today.

Klopp discussed how the centre-back has impressed in training and why the trip to Old Trafford was the ideal way to kick off the France youth international.

Before the game, Klopp told Sky Sports, “We have to utilise the squad, that’s how it is.”

“You’re not going to make six changes in a game like this,” he added.

“Ibou is in the best shape of his life. Of sure, Joel is a fantastic player, but we can’t always rely on him.

“We noticed a few things that made us think this would be a nice game for Ibou, and now he gets to play alongside Virgil and the other guys, and hopefully he’ll have a fantastic game.”