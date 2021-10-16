Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool’s kick-off decision with a TV reporter.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed the decision to play Watford in the early kick-off.

The Reds face the Hornets in their first Premier League match after the international break in October.

Fabinho and Alisson Becker, two of Liverpool’s Brazilian players, are unavailable due to their involvement with their country over the break.

Liverpool attempted, but failed, to have the kick-off time for Saturday’s encounter altered to later in the day during the break.

Liverpool had requested that the match, which was scheduled to begin at 12.30 p.m. today (Saturday), be moved to 7.45 p.m. to give them a greater chance of having their Brazilian duo available.

Watford, according to The Washington Newsday, objected to the relocation owing to a lack of time before the game, and many fans will have already made travel arrangements.

Alisson and Fabinho have gone to Spain ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

After visiting red-list countries Venezuela and Colombia earlier in the international break, both players were scheduled to undertake a 10-day tailored quarantine upon their return to England.

They will now escape that need by remaining in Spain and preparing for Atletico Madrid’s group fixture on Tuesday before returning to Merseyside later next week.

Before the game, Klopp told BT Sport that if the game had been moved to a later kick-off, Alisson and Fabinho would have had an opportunity to play.

When questioned if the two couldn’t play because of quarantine regulations, Klopp replied, “No, it was because we played at 12:30 and there was no chance they could play them so that’s when we thought then we set them to [Madrid].”

“It’s not that we thought, ‘Oh, let’s see.’ We could have given it a go if we had played tonight, but we play at 12:30, so there was no opportunity.”

"Who was the idea to bring us at 12:30?" Klopp remarked when told it was Watford's choice to reject Liverpool's request to postpone the kick-off time. Was it Watford, or was it someone else?"