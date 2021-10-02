Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool’s immunization number and shares his thoughts on the Covid vaccine.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that “99 percent” of Liverpool players have been properly vaccinated against coronavirus, and he adds that he finds it difficult to understand why some individuals believe that getting the vaccine limits their freedom.

Vaccinations have been a huge talking point in the Premier League after it was revealed that just half of the players in 13 of the top 20 clubs had been double-jabbed.

As a result of these figures, the league has written directly to clubs providing a special “prize” as an incentive to those who have the greatest percentage of vaccinated players, which is thought to include some limitations being eased.

The issue has worsened, with the UK government now allowing players to travel to red-list countries for World Cup qualifiers this month if they are properly vaccinated, though they will be subjected to a 10-day specialized quarantine upon their return.

Klopp has also stated that he did not have to urge his players to undergo the jabs.

The Reds’ manager stated, “We have 99 percent (of our players) inoculated.” “I didn’t have to persuade the guys; it was more of a natural team choice.

“Because I’m not a doctor, I can’t recall truly talking to a player in a one-on-one situation and explaining why he should.

“What I would give, like I do in many cases, is my counsel, but it wasn’t necessary in this case.

“In general, it appears that we are not permitted to offer advise to others. Where did I acquire the information that convinced me that the vaccination was necessary? I contacted doctors I’d known for years.

“I dialed their number and inquired as to what I should do. When you don’t know anything, you call a specialist, which is how I normally work. The expert then says, “From my perspective, I would do this or that.”

“What was I thinking when I got the vaccination? I’m obviously in an age bracket where things aren’t as simple as they once were, and I was overjoyed when I was able to receive it.”

Since the start of the pandemic, a number of Liverpool players, including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, have tested positive for coronavirus.