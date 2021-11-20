Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool’s future after receiving an unanticipated Premier League boost.

On Saturday, November 20th, you will receive your morning Liverpool digest.

Jurgen Klopp has slammed rumours surrounding his Liverpool future, stressing that he doesn’t need to think about it right now.

The German’s contract at Anfield expires in 2024, and speculation surrounding his future has resurfaced in the wake of Steven Gerrard’s hiring as Aston Villa manager earlier this week.

When he was introduced to the press at Villa Park, the Reds great refused to be drawn on his own ambitions of becoming Liverpool manager one day.

When asked about his own future as a result, Klopp said that no other manager has to deal with the same scrutiny on when they might quit their current roles.

Click here to read the entire story.

An improbable omen has been bestowed upon Liverpool before of their Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side come into this game having suffered their first league defeat of the season, losing 3-2 to West Ham United before the international break.

For much of the encounter at the London Stadium, the Reds were second best, and they will be desperate to respond quickly to this setback.

Mikel Arteta is in fine form for Arsenal, who are unbeaten in their last ten games and looking for their first win at Anfield since September 2012.

The Reds will be without a number of key players due to injuries ahead of this match, but there is one reason to be optimistic about their chances against the Gunners.

Liverpool were irritated by referee Craig Pawson’s performance against the Hammers, particularly the red card decision for Aaron Cresswell, but will have one of the greatest officials in the game in the middle on Saturday at Anfield.

Click here to read the entire story.