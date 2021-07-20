Jurgen Klopp discloses Liverpool’s secret challenge and admits Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jurgen Klopp has disclosed that he set a secret pressing challenge for his Liverpool players before of their first pre-season friendly matches.

On Tuesday, the Reds began their preseason training by fielding two starting XIs in back-to-back 30-minute games against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart.

The goals came from Divock Origi and Sadio Mane, as Klopp’s team picked up some valuable minutes in two 1-1 draws.

After the second of those games, the German said that he had given his team an incentive to ensure that they put in the appropriate effort during the games in Austria.

“It was a nice workout,” he said on LFCTV. Physically, it was everything we wanted to see, so we had to do it, and it was a crucial test.

“There’s certainly a lot of room for development from a football standpoint; I witnessed a lot of reckless pushing.

“We wanted a wild press, so we arranged a battle between the two teams to see who could win the ball back the most and have the most counter-presses. We’ll have to think about what the team’s prize will be!

“The first game was obviously a very young team, Innsbruck did well, and they were obviously in a better position than us because they start the league next week, whereas we started pre-season last week, so it’s different.

“However, the kids performed admirably in all of the situations; they did lose a little bit of organization here and there, but that’s life.

“The second game was a stern test; Stuttgart is a formidable opponent. We had a great start but then gave up a goal. Then we gradually re-entered the game and scored a fantastic goal.

“I’m overjoyed; everything is fine.” Actually, I saw what I expected to see — it would be bizarre if I stood here and said, ‘My God, I had no idea we could play this style of football,’ but I am pleased with it, and now we continue to work.”

Klopp also praised Ibrahima Konate’s encouraging start, as well as Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-impressive Chamberlain’s performances in unexpected situations. “The summary has come to an end.”