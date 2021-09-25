Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool substitute in Brentford draw: ‘I honestly think it worked extremely well.’

After Liverpool twice let a lead go in a six-goal thriller at Brentford, Jurgen Klopp justified his choice to bring in Curtis Jones as a substitute.

Jones was sent off after slamming home from 25 yards in the 67th minute to give Liverpool a 3-2 lead in their Premier League match on Saturday evening.

However, after the introduction of Roberto Firmino, Liverpool wasted a number of decent chances before Yoane Wissa, a home substitute, equalized with eight minutes remaining.

“When we decided to make the change, it was 2-2,” Klopp said of the decision to replace Jones.

“But the rationale behind it was that we didn’t really need a third midfielder because of the way they (Brentford) played. They exclusively used long balls in their games.

“We needed a clear structure, guys in and around the centre-backs who could pick up the ball, and once we had that, it made sense to bring on another player in between the lines and change our formation to give them something else to worry about.”

“I genuinely think it worked extremely well,” the Reds manager remarked. We didn’t score from the situations, but Bobby had a few of extremely good passing and ball-handling moments. We had a lot of chances, and one of them came right at the end.

“It was for that reason. We thought we might obtain a result by scoring more goals.”

Jones has been one of Liverpool’s more impressive performers on a difficult night in which they fell behind to Ethan Pinnock’s 27th-minute strike before Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored goals either side of half-time to put them ahead until Brentford’s defensive frailties were exposed by Vitaly Janelt bundling home a leveller.

And Klopp has hinted that the 20-year-old could play more for Liverpool this week, with their Champions League group game against Porto on Tuesday and the Premier League champions Manchester City’s visit the following Sunday.

“Curtis is still a top player with a lot of talent and a great package, and he demonstrated that tonight,” said the Reds’ head coach.

“I think he played quite well. He won the best balls for us in the first half, and he was very effective in those instances.

“At the top.”

“The summary comes to an end.”